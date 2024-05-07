NaaS Technology (NAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 409.83% and a negative return on equity of 341.51%.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

NaaS Technology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 366,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.14. NaaS Technology has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.