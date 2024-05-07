TMC the metals (TMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:TMC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 471,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,360. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $485.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
