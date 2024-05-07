Status (SNT) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Status has a total market cap of $150.83 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,789.38 or 1.00044772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012865 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,350,955 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,350,954.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03872949 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $10,725,974.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

