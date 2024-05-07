Aptose Biosciences (APS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($1.12) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported C($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.98) by C$0.02.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.71. 4,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.77. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$26.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

