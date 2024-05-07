BNB Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, BNB has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $594.73 or 0.00932745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $87.77 billion and $1.50 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,246 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,587,289.2079243. The last known price of BNB is 588.22758644 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2154 active market(s) with $1,566,137,373.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

