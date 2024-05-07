BNB Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, BNB has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $594.73 or 0.00932745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $87.77 billion and $1.50 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,246 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,587,289.2079243. The last known price of BNB is 588.22758644 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2154 active market(s) with $1,566,137,373.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
