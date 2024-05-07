Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE C traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.80. 2,932,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,532,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

