Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CarMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.20. The company had a trading volume of 311,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

