iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 37,325 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 174% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,640 put options.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $90.08.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3606 per share. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.