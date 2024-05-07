iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 37,325 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 174% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,640 put options.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,741,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3606 per share. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

