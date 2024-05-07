Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.750-12.900 EPS.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 933,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,197. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

