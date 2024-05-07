Genworth Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,266 call options on the company. This is an increase of 877% compared to the average daily volume of 846 call options.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GNW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 908,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

