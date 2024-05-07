Genworth Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,266 call options on the company. This is an increase of 877% compared to the average daily volume of 846 call options.
Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of GNW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 908,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
