Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.10%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CARA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 117,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.74. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

