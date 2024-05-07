M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,986 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $12,360,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

