Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 44,500 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Florin Court Capital LLP trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 9.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 213,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,296. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.