Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,788,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,686,000 after acquiring an additional 657,999 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 552,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,240,000 after acquiring an additional 403,208 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 108.2% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,553,000 after acquiring an additional 384,600 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 55.6% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 810,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 289,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,372,000 after purchasing an additional 246,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFX stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.60. 227,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,282. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.40 and its 200-day moving average is $232.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

