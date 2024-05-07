GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Up to $49.73

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.73, but opened at $52.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 740,288 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFS. Bank of America cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 230.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

