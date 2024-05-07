MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.61

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 30216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.24% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN

