Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 232 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897,646. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $266.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

