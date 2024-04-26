Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 81.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Boeing by 24.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.5 %

Boeing stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.00. 3,446,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,709,924. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83, a PEG ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.