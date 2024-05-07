MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 4,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at $862,401.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,447 shares of company stock worth $142,093. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

