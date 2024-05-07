Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price at $14.57

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

ACCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $597.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

