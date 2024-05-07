Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) PT at C$20.69

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Insider Buying and Selling

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$152,640.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,880 shares of company stock worth $836,808. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

ELD opened at C$20.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$11.38 and a 12 month high of C$22.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.02.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.