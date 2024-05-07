Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $26.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

