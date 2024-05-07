Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $112.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.25.
VKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX
Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $78.21 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Stock Average Calculator
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.