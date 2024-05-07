Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNW. Macquarie lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

LNW stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $359,203.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,450.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $359,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,450.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 21.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

