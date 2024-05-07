Oppenheimer Boosts The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $400.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $342.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.93. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

