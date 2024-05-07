HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $96.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,482,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,443,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

