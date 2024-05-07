Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.33. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

