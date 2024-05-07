MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $569.53.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get MSCI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $475.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 157.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MSCI by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 215.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.