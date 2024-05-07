Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $56.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.44.
CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,906,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 56.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 280,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $123.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $129.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
