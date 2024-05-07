Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) PT at $32.93

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.
A number of research firms have commented on DQ. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Daqo New Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.32. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Daqo New Energy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.