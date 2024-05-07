Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) PT at $32.93

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of research firms have commented on DQ. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 952,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 152,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.32. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

