Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of CHWY opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 199.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Chewy by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

