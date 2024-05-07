Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.06.

STLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$39.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

