Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,036. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $204.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.49.

Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

