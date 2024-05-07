Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $932,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,109,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,251,742. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 230.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $89.17 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

