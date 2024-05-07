UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 439,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 304,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. 61,156,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,544,039. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of -471.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

