UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 10,992,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,837,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

