National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $66.10 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 113857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.