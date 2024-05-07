Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 247,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 43.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 105,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 118.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,537,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,599,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,356,273 shares of company stock valued at $182,143,602. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 159,688,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,610,816. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.