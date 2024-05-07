Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $658,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,443,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,141,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

