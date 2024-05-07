11,733 Shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Bought by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,733 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SBR traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,141. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $916.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.20% and a return on equity of 1,059.66%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.598 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 103.88%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

