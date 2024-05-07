Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $4.60 Million in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URNM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. 634,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,187. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $58.96.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.