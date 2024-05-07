5,089 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

COP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $123.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,357. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

