Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.11. 425,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,752. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

