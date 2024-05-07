Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 110,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 110,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,585,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,430. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

