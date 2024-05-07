Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 98,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,765,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,279,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

