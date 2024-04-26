Florin Court Capital LLP Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 502.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 315,693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. 914,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

