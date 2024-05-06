N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $519.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,534. The firm has a market cap of $447.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $410.67 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

