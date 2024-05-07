N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $88,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,393,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,010. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $384.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

