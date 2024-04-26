Florin Court Capital LLP Buys New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

