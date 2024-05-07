Lincoln National Corp Purchases 379 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,141 shares of company stock valued at $90,796,396. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $606.00. 3,608,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.03 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.17. The stock has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

